There was another attempt by thieves to steal cars in Detroit at a Stellantis plant early on Tuesday morning.

DETROIT – There was another attempt by thieves to steal cars in Detroit at a Stellantis plant early on Tuesday morning.

Videos show smashed fences at the Stellantis Jefferson North Assembly Plant located off of Conner Street on Detroit’s east side.

Officials say that the targeted cars at the plant were the Dodge Durango SUVs which range from $40K - $ 80K a piece.

For more information, watch the video in the player above.