Man robbed, shot by another man when entering Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after he was robbed and shot upon entering an apartment building in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 32-year-old man walked into an apartment building on Conant Street, near its intersection with Dequindre Street. Another man inside the building robbed the 32-year-old, shot him, took his car keys and then took his 2018 Dodge Charger, officials said.

The 32-year-old man was reportedly taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

It is currently unclear if police have identified or located the shooter. No other details have been provided at this time.

