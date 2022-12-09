12-year-old Farmington Hills girl says ‘strange man’ offered her candy as she walked home from bus stop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The parents of a 12-year-old Farmington Hills girl said their daughter encountered a “strange man” who offered her candy as she walked home from the bus stop.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 7) at the Polo Clu Apartments, near 9 Mile Road, east of Haggerty Road, according to police.

Her parents told police that the man stopped his vehicle near her and offered her candy. She declined and walked away from him. The girl said she saw the driver approach a boy and offer him candy as well, the boy also refused and walked away.

Police said the man has been described as a white man in his 60s driving a dark-colored, 4-door sedan.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King commended the children for being aware of their surroundings, fleeing from the stranger and notifying their parents.

Police have increased patrols in the area and around school bus stops.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

