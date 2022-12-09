Farmington Hills police ID man in ‘stranger danger’ incident, say no criminal activity discovered

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police said they have identified and interviewed a man involved in a “stranger danger” incident at the Polo Club Apartments in Farmington Hills.

The parents of a 12-year-old girl said their daughter encountered a “strange man” who offered her candy as she walked home from the bus stop.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 7) at the Polo Club Apartments, near 9 Mile Road, east of Haggerty Road, according to police.

Her parents told police that the man stopped his vehicle near her and offered her candy. She declined and walked away from him. The girl said she saw the driver approach a boy and offer him candy as well, the boy also refused and walked away.

Police said after speaking with the parents of another child who had been approached the area was searched by detectives and uniformed patrol officers.

The investigation and interviews with families led investigators to a resident of the apartment complex. The man was identified, contacted and interviewed by detectives about the incident.

Police said the man cooperated and answered all questions. Police said there was no criminal activity and there does not appear to be a danger to children in the area or the public at large.

