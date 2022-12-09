4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say

Police at the crime scene of a shooting outside the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Downtown Detroit on Dec. 8-9, 2022

DETROIT – Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting several rounds at a vehicle and injuring four people late Thursday outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, four people were injured in a shooting outside the Downtown Detroit hotel in what police are calling a targeted attack. Officials say that two vehicles pulled up near the Westin hotel, and that individuals in one vehicle jumped out and began firing shots at the other vehicle.

At the crime scene, an SUV parked in front of the hotel could be seen with at least 10 bullet holes in it.

Detroit police say four of five people in the second vehicle were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Two people were in critical condition and two people were in stable condition as of early Friday morning. Their ages range from around 20 years old to late 20s and early 30s, officials said.

Investigators say they hope the fifth person in the vehicle comes forward and helps offer more information about who is responsible for firing those shots. It appears that they fled the scene.

Detroit police were still looking for the other individual, or individuals, responsible as of Friday morning. It’s currently unclear how many people were in the first vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

See more footage from the scene in the video report below.