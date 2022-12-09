Detroit police release footage of quadruple shooting in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel

DETROIT – Police have released video of a shooting outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit that sent four men to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 8). Four men between the ages of 20 and 30 were injured in what police said was a targeted attack. Their injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

Detroit Police Chief James White said they believe two groups were having a conflict with each other earlier in the night at a separate location. Police will not share that location as they are working on obtaining search warrants and video from the area.

Police believe the suspect vehicle was waiting across the street for the victims to arrive outside the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. The shooting is believed to be directly linked to the conflict from earlier in the night, police said.

White said the shooting has nothing to do with the hotel itself, businesses in the hotel or visitors to the hotel.

“We had a strong police presence last night and we continue to have a strong presence in this area. In fact, the officers who were there heard the shots and were in the area. They were so close, in fact, that they ended up conveying at least three of the victims to the hospital after they were shot,” White said. “They also applied tourniquets to the victims and likely saving at least one of the victims’ lives.”

White said he is confident that police are going to make an arrest. He said there are many cameras in the area.

A vehicle suspected to be involved in a quadruple shooting outside the Westin Book Hotel in Downtown Detroit flees scene in Dec. 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

What the video shows

The video shows the victims’ vehicle pull up outside of the hotel.

Chaos ensues soon after they arrive to the area. The suspect vehicle drives by quickly and someone or multiple people inside open fire. The people in the first vehicle get out and begin to flee the scene.

A secondary angle shows the suspect vehicle as it drives by and the suspect or suspects open fire before speeding off.

There were Detroit police officers in a scout car nearby who heard the gunfire. White said there are a lot of cameras in the area and other opportunities for police to track the suspect vehicle and ID it.

“We will be relentless in our pursuit of the suspect,” White said. “We will not stop until we get this person in custody before they strike again. Plain and simple.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.

Was there a fifth person in the SUV?

White said police have been unable to confirm if there was a fifth person in the SUV when shots were fired at the vehicle. He said investigators are looking into that possibility.

White also said two of the victims are in surgery so their level of cooperation is unclear at this time. They are severely injured but are expected to survive.

Police are speaking to witnesses. They said they recovered 3 weapons from the SUV. One of the victims is from Detroit and the other three are from outside the city.

Previous report: 4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say