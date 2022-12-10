Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need

BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need.

“Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.

The clothes are all heavily marked down, with proceeds benefiting those in need.

“It makes me feel good because I know finances are tough right now and people can come into this store and spend a little bit to get something really special,” said Matz.

Run by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, Council ReSale opened downtown Detroit during the Great Depression. They’ve been at 12 Mile Road in downtown Berkley since 1990. Over the past nearly 90 years, they’ve raised $23 million.

”It’s like a huge fundraiser for us; everything that comes in that goes out, the funds help the National Council of Jewish women,” said Matz.

Council ReSale funds a variety of programs.

“We have a back-to-school store, which helps 900 children in Detroit start the school year right, with clothing and school supplies. We provide backpacks for 900 homeless students in Oakland County, as well as 450 kids identified by the council. We also provide Kosher Meals on Wheels, everything goes back to the community,” said Matz.

Customers looking for gently used goods say they know the money they spend here will help others.

With a troubling rise in anti-Semitism across the county, these women say it’s more important than ever to be visible and continue to uplift others.

Here are some dates to jot down: