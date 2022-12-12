Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize

A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Powerball a few times a year and usually play special number combinations made up of birthdates,” said Llewellyn. “A few days after purchasing my Powerball tickets, I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket. When I saw my account balance, I knew I’d won big on Powerball and I couldn’t believe it! I called my wife right away and she thought I was playing a joke on her.”

Llewellyn recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to invest his winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19. One ticket bought in Kansas won the $93 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $124 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $4M ticket purchased from Grand Blanc gas station