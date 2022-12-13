32º

Local News

2 dispensaries open in Mount Clemens despite city saying they never issued permits

JARS Cannabis, Pleasantrees issued retail licenses, CRA says

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Mount Clemens, Macomb County, News, Local, Local News, Gibraltar Trade Center, Cannabis, Marijuana, Michigan Marijuana, Michigan Cannabis, Business, JARS Cannabis, Groesbeck Highway

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – You can now buy recreational marijuana in Mount Clemens, even though the city doesn’t allow it.

Two cannabis shops recently began selling adult-use marijuana after receiving licenses from the state regulatory agency. However, the city claims they never authorized such permits.

The stores include JARS Cannabis on Groesbeck Highway and Pleasantrees at the former Gibraltar Trade Center. A spokesperson with the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) confirmed both stores were issued active adult-use retail licenses.

Read more: Massive cannabis facility planned for old Gibraltar Trade Center site in Mount Clemens

“We followed the same procedure we always follow when processing licenses,” CRA Spokesperson David Harns said. “That procedure includes checking with municipal officials to make sure an applicant is in compliance with local ordinances.

But the city claims there was some sort of mix up, after Mount Clemens rescinded its recreational sales ordinance in June after it created drama among the businesses vying for the licenses.

“Mount Clemens has not issued any adult use marijuana permits,” City Manager Gregg Shipman said in a statement. “We are working with the state to correct this issue.”

Neither business responded for comment.

City and state regulatory officials say the recreational sales at the licensed businesses are legal.

A guide to Michigan’s recreational marijuana laws: What you should know

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter