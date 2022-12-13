2 dispensaries open in Mount Clemens despite city saying they never issued permits

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – You can now buy recreational marijuana in Mount Clemens, even though the city doesn’t allow it.

Two cannabis shops recently began selling adult-use marijuana after receiving licenses from the state regulatory agency. However, the city claims they never authorized such permits.

The stores include JARS Cannabis on Groesbeck Highway and Pleasantrees at the former Gibraltar Trade Center. A spokesperson with the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) confirmed both stores were issued active adult-use retail licenses.

“We followed the same procedure we always follow when processing licenses,” CRA Spokesperson David Harns said. “That procedure includes checking with municipal officials to make sure an applicant is in compliance with local ordinances.

But the city claims there was some sort of mix up, after Mount Clemens rescinded its recreational sales ordinance in June after it created drama among the businesses vying for the licenses.

“Mount Clemens has not issued any adult use marijuana permits,” City Manager Gregg Shipman said in a statement. “We are working with the state to correct this issue.”

Neither business responded for comment.

City and state regulatory officials say the recreational sales at the licensed businesses are legal.

