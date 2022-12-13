Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times.

Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building.

Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated. We had a very close bond with our mother. It’s a great loss to take,” said Dynasty.

Although her body was found Saturday morning, It’s believed she was shot Thursday, just two days after her birthday.

“She was taken from us. She didn’t get a chance to enjoy her 50′s that she looked forward to. She was 50 for two days. That hurts,” Dynasty explained.

“We just had so many plans, vacation planning everything,” Wydell added.

According to officials, Gilchrist was shot while lying in bed, presumably by someone she trusted.

“She didn’t deserve it. She didn’t deserve it at all. You never know what somebody is going through. Never know the situation that they may be facing every day,” Dynasty insisted.

After missing work Friday, her manager realized something was wrong and called officers for a welfare check. Dynasty, however believes the person responsible is someone close.

“We accepted him into the family. My kids call him papa,” Dynasty added.

Latrina’s family is pleading with anyone who knows anything to contact Detroit Police as soon as possible.