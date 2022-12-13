Here are the 2022 yard waste collection deadlines for Metro Detroit cities

Deadlines for yard waste collection in Metro Detroit are approaching, in some places have passed, so make sure to get your yard work done and waste to the curb.
Temperatures are dropping, we’re seeing some snow, if you haven’t yet completed your yard work for the year you might want to hop to it, deadlines for collection are fast approaching.
We did some research to find out yard waste collection deadlines for cities around Metro Detroit.
Here is an alphabetical list of yard waste collection deadlines:
Allen Park: Dec. 13 - waste must be in trash cans or paper compost bags
Ann Arbor: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Auburn Hills: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Berkley: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Birmingham: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Bloomfield Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Brighton: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 30
Canton: Dec. 17 - waste must be in a paper bag or labeled bin
Centerline: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 30
Clawson: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Commerce Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Dearborn: Dec. 16 -yard waste must be in properly marked containers
Dearborn Heights: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Detroit: Dec. 23 - yard waste must be in paper bags
Dexter: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 5
East China Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 26
Eastpointe: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Farmington Hills: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Ferndale: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Fraser: Dec. 15 - leaf collection concludes, Dec. 16 - compost pick up concludes
Gibraltar: Dec. 15 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Grosse Ile: Dec. 15 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Grosse Pointe: Dec. 15- waste must be in paper bags or trash cans -- leaf collection concluded on Dec. 1
Hazel Park: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Howell: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 29
Huntington Woods: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Lake Orion: Dec. 15- waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Lansing: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 28
Lathrup Village: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Lincoln Park: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 26
Macomb Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Madison Heights: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 2
Northville: Dec. 19 -yard waste must be in properly marked containers
Novi: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Oak Park: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Pittsfield Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Pleasant Ridge: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Plymouth: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 5
Pontiac: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 2
Romulus: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Roseville: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 2
Royal Oak: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Saginaw: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 29
Shelby Township: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
St. Clair: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Sterling Heights: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Southfield: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Southgate: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Taylor: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
Trenton: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 5
Troy: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Warren: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 30
Waterford: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Westland: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9
West Bloomfield: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Wixom: Dec. 14 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans
Wyandotte: Yard waste collection has concluded - Oct. 21
Ypsilanti: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9