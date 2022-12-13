Here are the 2022 yard waste collection deadlines for Metro Detroit cities

Deadlines for yard waste collection in Metro Detroit are approaching, in some places have passed, so make sure to get your yard work done and waste to the curb.

Temperatures are dropping, we’re seeing some snow, if you haven’t yet completed your yard work for the year you might want to hop to it, deadlines for collection are fast approaching.

We did some research to find out yard waste collection deadlines for cities around Metro Detroit.

Here is an alphabetical list of yard waste collection deadlines:

Allen Park: Dec. 13 - waste must be in trash cans or paper compost bags

Ann Arbor: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Auburn Hills: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Berkley: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Birmingham: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Bloomfield Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Brighton: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 30

Canton: Dec. 17 - waste must be in a paper bag or labeled bin

Centerline: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 30

Clawson: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Commerce Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Dearborn: Dec. 16 -yard waste must be in properly marked containers

Dearborn Heights: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Detroit: Dec. 23 - yard waste must be in paper bags

Dexter: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 5

East China Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 26

Eastpointe: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Farmington Hills: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Ferndale: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Fraser: Dec. 15 - leaf collection concludes, Dec. 16 - compost pick up concludes

Gibraltar: Dec. 15 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Grosse Ile: Dec. 15 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Grosse Pointe: Dec. 15- waste must be in paper bags or trash cans -- leaf collection concluded on Dec. 1

Hazel Park: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Howell: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 29

Huntington Woods: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Lake Orion: Dec. 15- waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Lansing: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 28

Lathrup Village: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Lincoln Park: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 26

Macomb Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Madison Heights: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 2

Northville: Dec. 19 -yard waste must be in properly marked containers

Novi: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Oak Park: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Pittsfield Township: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Pleasant Ridge: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Plymouth: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 5

Pontiac: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 2

Romulus: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Roseville: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 2

Royal Oak: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Saginaw: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 29

Shelby Township: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

St. Clair: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Sterling Heights: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Southfield: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Southgate: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Taylor: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

Trenton: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 5

Troy: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Warren: Yard waste collection has concluded - Nov. 30

Waterford: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Westland: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9

West Bloomfield: Dec. 16 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Wixom: Dec. 14 - waste must be in paper bags or trash cans

Wyandotte: Yard waste collection has concluded - Oct. 21

Ypsilanti: Yard waste collection has concluded - Dec. 9