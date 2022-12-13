New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023.

District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.

Julie Law and Joshua Cade jointly own District 142. They formed an event production company in 2017 and have created festivals in downtown Wyandotte including the Swiggin’ Pig, Fire & Flannel Fest, Wyandotte Wine Crawl, Detroit River Cocktail Showdown, St. Patrick’s Party & Leprechaun Crawl and Wyandotte Beer Fest.

“When Joe showed us the building, it had been stripped down to the dirt floor, with no power or water, but we knew potential was there to turn it into a much-needed live music and entertainment venue,” Law said.

“As the owner of several Wyandotte restaurants and bars, I felt the area needed something that would drive traffic to the city year-round,” Cade said. “District 142 will be that venue -- drawing in visitors for concerts as well as providing a space for residents to host weddings, parties and corporate events.”

The stucco building has been home to bars, night clubs and a bowling alley. It has been vacant for more than a decade. Renovation will bring a digital marquee and box office windows to the exterior. The interior will have a “steampunk vibe,” which exposes the natural framing of the building.

“This is a tremendously exciting moment for us, and really, all Southeast Michigan and the Metro Detroit music scene,” Joe Gruber said. “The City of Wyandotte and the DDA have long supported Josh and Julie’s events which bring thousands of visitors into Wyandotte annually. Their continued investment in our community helped cement our position as a regional destination and the ‘Downtown of Downriver.’ We’re thrilled for this new venue that will allow even more people to discover all Wyandotte has to offer.”

Rise Above Ventures is in the final stages of renovation to meet the March 2023 opening.

You can visit District 142′s website by clicking here, or view their Facebook page.