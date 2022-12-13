River Rouge police searching for missing 21-year-old man

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing River Rouge man.

Friends and family last heard from Jonai Desmond Harrison on Dec. 8.

According to officials, Harrison was involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on I-75 near the Southfield exit. It is unknown if he was injured during the hit-and-run.

River Rouge police say that Harrison has a history of mental health issues.

It is unknown what Harrison was last seen wearing.

Jonai Desmond Harrison Details Age 21 Height 6′3″ Hair Black mini afro Weight 2150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call River Rouge Public Safety Department at 313-842-8700.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage