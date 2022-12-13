35º

River Rouge police searching for missing 21-year-old man

Harrison was last heard from on Dec. 8

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Jonai Desmond Harrison (River Rouge Public Safety)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing River Rouge man.

Friends and family last heard from Jonai Desmond Harrison on Dec. 8.

According to officials, Harrison was involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on I-75 near the Southfield exit. It is unknown if he was injured during the hit-and-run.

River Rouge police say that Harrison has a history of mental health issues.

It is unknown what Harrison was last seen wearing.

Jonai Desmond HarrisonDetails
Age21
Height6′3″
HairBlack mini afro
Weight2150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call River Rouge Public Safety Department at 313-842-8700.

