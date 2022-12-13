River Rouge police searching for missing 21-year-old man

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing River Rouge man.
Friends and family last heard from Jonai Desmond Harrison on Dec. 8.
According to officials, Harrison was involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on I-75 near the Southfield exit. It is unknown if he was injured during the hit-and-run.
River Rouge police say that Harrison has a history of mental health issues.
It is unknown what Harrison was last seen wearing.
|Jonai Desmond Harrison
|Details
|Age
|21
|Height
|6′3″
|Hair
|Black mini afro
|Weight
|2150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call River Rouge Public Safety Department at 313-842-8700.