Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat.

It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.

“Every time you call, they say, ‘oh yeah, we’re working on it, and we don’t know exactly when it’s going to be fixed,’ It’s just very upsetting,” said resident Devin Myers.

Myers says it’s the same old song when trying to find answers on when the heat will be fixed at his Waterford Township apartment.

“When it was on the news before they sent us a message that, ‘oh yeah, we’re getting it fixed,’ but it’s been weeks since then, and they still haven’t fixed it,” Myers said.

As Local 4 showed you before, many families with multiple children have had to use apartment-provided space heaters. But along with worries of a fire breaking out, Tony Sterrett says it causes major inconveniences too.

“If you put two heaters on, it’s the same circuit, and it’ll blow,” said Sterrett. “So that’s not really a good solution.”

“I could run two heaters and my TV, and It would flip the breaker, so I have a choice of running heaters in two different rooms, or I can run my TV and no heaters,” Myers said.

Sterrett is not even living on the premises right now, even though he’s paying rent because of the extreme discomfort.

“It’s a big problem,” Sterrett said I kinda wish that management would stay a little bit more in touch with us,” Tony added.

While Myers may not have any children of his own, he worries about his senior dog freezing when he’s away.

“It’s like we have to keep him warm when we go to work all day,” Myers said. “It’s just ridiculous.”

Sadly others may be in a similar situation.

“They had a list of people that signed up for the heaters, and it was building one, building six, building two, building four, building nine,” Myers said.

After asking management and Waterford Township officials some questions, Local 4 has been told new boilers are expected to be back up and running by the end of next week.

Waterford Square Apartments management sent Local 4 the following statement after the story aired which says: