Over 1K soccer fans gathered in Dearborn for France v. Morocco World Cup game

France beat Morocco 2-0

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DEARBORN, Mich. – Over 1,000 soccer fans gathered in Dearborn to watch the World Cup on Wednesday.

Morocco played against France during the World Cup on Wednesday. While Morocco didn’t win the game, they had plenty of fans that came out in Dearborn for their support as they are the first African nation to make the semi-finals and the last remaining Arab country.

Over 1,200 soccer fans went to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center to watch the big game. The auditorium was filled, and some soccer fans watched the game in an overflow room.

