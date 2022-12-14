Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer.

Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:

One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony

Two counts of Failure to File Taxes, 5-year felonies

Lewis is accused of embezzling around $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while working as the office manager of Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.

Officials said the owner discovered Lewis was stealing money when a new office manager was hired. Lewis is accused of writing checks payable to herself and recording them in the business checkbook ledger as being payable to various business vendors for significantly less amounts.

She has been charged as a habitual offender based on her prior criminal record.

“Those who steal from small businesses not only hurt the owners of those establishments but also harm consumers by driving up the cost of doing business in our state,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I will not hesitate to prosecute those who break the law.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.

