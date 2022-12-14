Shots fired when pickup truck abruptly changes lanes in front of SUV on Oakland County highway

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Shots were fired on an Oakland County highway when the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes in front of an SUV, according to police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) on westbound I-696 at Farmington Road.

A driver called officials and said he had been approaching the Farmington Road overpass in the middle left lane of the highway when a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup abruptly changed from his lane to the left lane in front of a red Chevrolet Equinox.

The witness told police that he heard “popping” sounds and metal striking metal.

Officials also received a call from the driver of the pickup truck, who said he had just been shot at while heading west in the left lane of I-696. He told authorities that he had merged over to the right to obtain the shooter’s license plate.

The back window and windshield of the pickup truck were both damaged, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers found one shell casing during an evidence search.

The Equinox was found and police interviewed the driver. The SUV was not damaged.

Both vehicles were towed and will be examined once police obtain a search warrant. The case is still under investigation.