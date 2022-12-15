Assaggi Bistro in Downtown Ferndale to close after New Year’s Eve

FERNDALE, Mich. – Popular Italian restaurant Assaggi Bistro announced Wednesday that it’s closing its doors in Ferndale at the end of the year.

After more than 20 years of business in Downtown Ferndale, the restaurant is closing for good in 2022, officials said Wednesday. Assaggi’s last night of business will be on New Year’s Eve.

The owners of the beloved Italian joint reportedly sold their business to new owners over the summer. After New Year’s Eve, the location will be “undergoing a complete renovation before a new restaurant opens this spring,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Officials did not say what style of restaurant will be replacing Assaggi’s self-described “casual and elegant bistro setting.”

Assaggi Bistro in Downtown Ferndale (WDIV)

