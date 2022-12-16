Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit’s west side

A Detroit family is searching for who shot their father and grandfather while he was working at Sweet Soul Bistro on the city's west side.

DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse.

Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.

“My sister at one time was preparing for a possible funeral,” said Roxanne.

Lee is still fighting to survive but remains in the hospital on a ventilator.

“It doesn’t look good, and he’s been struggling for quite a while,” Roxanne said.

On Nov. 6, Lee was working when several customers got into a fight. He tried protecting a woman and was shot five times.

“(He) always tried to help people, anybody in need, he always tried to help them out, so that’s why it’s so sad because he didn’t want the girl to be abused,” Roxanne said.

Although there were witnesses, the gunman has not been arrested.

“This person who shot him is still at large, and his family is suffering,” Roxanne said. “They are just devastated. We really love Tony, and his family needs support right now.”

While hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, Lee suffered a heart attack, and his condition deteriorated.

“He has a lot of children, and they are all there at the hospital as often as they can to support their father,” Roxanne said.

As the family hopes for news of an arrest, Lee’s medical bills are piling up.

“This is an innocent man here suffering in the hospital and his family (is) in turmoil, and something needs to be done,” Roxanne said.

A second man was shot in the senseless shooting at the restaurant, and police are still looking for the gunman.

Click here if you would like to help Lee’s family.