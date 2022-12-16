Woman killed while crossing I-96 on foot after stopping vehicle on shoulder

The scene of a Dec. 15, 2022, deadly pedestrian crash on I-96 near Beech Daly in Redford Township.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was killed Thursday while trying to cross I-96 on foot after her vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of the freeway, police said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 15) on I-96 near Beech Daly in Redford Township.

A 50-year-old woman tried to cross the freeway after her vehicle stopped on the shoulder, according to Redford Township police. They did not say what caused her vehicle to stop.

She was struck by another driver and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Redford Police Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2560.