Macomb County man ordered to pay $500K in revenge porn case

A Macomb County man is paying a big price after a judge settles a revenge porn case. David Michael Jenkins of Roseville was ordered to pay half a million dollars for sharing nude pictures of his ex.

Jenkins was convicted in criminal court and sentenced to probation.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said his client, the victim, sued Jenkins in civil court.

“She provided pornographic material of herself to (Jenkins), and when the relationship fell through, he became jealous, he became vindictive,” said Bristow.

According to the police report, Jenkins printed the nude photos in his basement and then dropped them off at the victim’s workplace and in her neighborhood.

“He targeted my client in the real world rather than in the cyber world, and he attacked her where it would hurt her the most,” Bristow said.

Police searched Jenkins’ basement, where he printed the photos before taking him in for questioning, where he admitted to the act. He told detectives he wasn’t aware of Michigan’s revenge porn laws.

Detective: “Were you expecting her to make a police report?”

Jenkins: “No.”

Despite their victory in court, Bristow said no amount of money could heal the trauma his client experienced.

“She was tormented by what happened that she dropped out of college,” Bristow said. “She loved the job at which she worked, but she quit her job because she knew that her coworkers had seen the material that had been strewn throughout the parking lot.”

The attorney shared the story in hopes of getting people to think before they act.