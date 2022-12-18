26º

Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead

Promotional bobbleheads reselling for hundreds on internet

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer, was stolen from a Detroit Liquor store and police are searching for the suspect.

What started as a promotional display for Corona Beer has gone from a conversation starter to a collectible.

Tradewinds Liquor Store on Livernois Avenue in Detroit was one of the first to receive a Snoop Dogg bobblehead.

“I had people coming in, trying to buy it from me for $500, $600, one guy offered $1,000 and I still said no,” said Eimile Hennes.

These bobbleheads are selling online from $500 to $1,500 on retail sites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace.

Detroit police are searching for the suspect who poached the Snoop from a liquor store on the 17000 block of Livernois Avenue on Dec. 6.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect which were tweeted out by Detroit police.

The liquor store would like its Snoop Dogg bobblehead back. If anyone has any information, please contact 313-596-5649.

