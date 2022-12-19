Detroit police seek suspects linked to larcenies on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to several larcenies at a home on the city's west side.

The first incident occurred on Friday (Oct. 28) at 3 p.m. on Dexter Avenue and Sturtevant Street in Detroit when a woman stole some Amazon packages from the homeowner’s porch.

The second incident occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 5 p.m. when packages containing household items were stolen.

Anyone with information should contact the 10th Preinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.