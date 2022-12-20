Man found dead in garage that had been set on fire still hasn’t been identified 51 years later

DETROIT – A man found dead in a garage 51 years ago in Detroit still has not been identified.

His body was found on Dec. 20, 1971 in a garage that had been set on fire.

He is believed to be between the ages of 20 to 40.

He was Black, 5′7′' and weighed 191 pounds. He had black hair, brown eyes and “good muscle tone.”

He was wearing red pants and a blue sweatshirt. He had a black boot with a buckle on his left foot.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.