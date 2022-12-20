32º

MSP: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor at Michigan campground

Sexual assault incident happened between 2016 - 2017

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man was arrested for sexually assaulting someone under the age of 13 at a campground in Wexford County between 2016 and 2017, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP stated in a news release that the victim of the sexual assault recently disclosed the incident, which opened up an investigation of 42-year-old William Scott Stauffer of Manton.

Police say Stauffer was arraigned on Tuesday and is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct to the second degree, one count of aggravated indecent exposure and a habitual offender second offense notice.

Stauffer was given a parol bond.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

