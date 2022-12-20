Teenager killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side

A teenager was killed in a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Biltmore Street in Detroit.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter run for several shots fired in the area.

Officials said the victim was shot, and then he ran several yards before collapsing on Biltmore Street, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Any time anyone is killed, it’s very impactful on the family,” said Detroit police Captain Brian Bowser. “When you add a juvenile a week before Christmas, it’s just a horrible series of incidents. So hopefully, we can get this closed here and forthwith.”

Police are working on a suspect description.