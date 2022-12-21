Here’s how DTE crews are preparing for weekend snowstorm across southeast Michigan

With snow and high winds set to hit Friday, DTE says it’s ready to roll and handle any power outages for its two-point-two million customers across southeast Michigan.

They held an update Wednesday (Dec. 21) at the company’s headquarters in downtown Detroit.

DTE is stressing the things they always do, like staying far away from downed wires. Don’t cross yellow caution tape, and don’t run generators indoors.

Trevor Lauer added some information to stay prepared as the snowstorm approaches.

“We’re going to have six to 12 inches of very heavy snow,” said Lauer. “We’re going to have hours of 50-60 miles per hour winds followed by very frigid temperatures. With the wind chill, we expect it to be below zero. We will have some customers lose power.”

With that top of mind, storm prep is well underway.

At Nankin Ace Hardware in Westland, they’re moving rock salt and have a lot of snow shovels in stock, except the ergonomic ones that wrack was empty.

They’re selling gallons upon gallons of propane.

Bill Mytykowski brought two tanks to refill. He has a propane heater in his garage that is converted into his man cave.

“It’s a place to get away and to fix what might need fixing and watch TV or whatever as I’ve gotten everything in there,” said Mytykowski.

Senior Joyce Geluff of Westland says she’s concerned about the power, so she also came to prepare.

“I have candles, but I have no matches, so I just got these little lighters,” said Geluff.

Bob Nankin says Wednesday has been his busiest day all year, and he is selling many electric snow blowers.

“They’ve been hot for a couple of years now,” said Nankin. “They’re low maintenance as there’s not a drop of fluid in them, so you just basically charge the battery, and you’re just going.”

Of course, you must ensure it is fully charged should the lights go out.

Strange as it may sound, Nankin’s had a bunch of generators in stock and has yet to sell any Wednesday.

He said they usually start moving if and when the power goes out.