Man in 30s, man in 20s found dead inside Inkster home, police say

The Inkster home where two people were found dead on Dec. 21, 2022.

INKSTER, Mich. – Two men were found dead Wednesday inside an Inkster home, police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21) to a home in the 3600 block of Williams Street.

Inkster police Chief Bill Ratliff said a family member went to the home after not hearing from their loved one. That family member found the two men unresponsive.

Police were called to the home, and both men were pronounced dead.

“It’s just unfortunate that during the holiday season this type of thing has to happen,” Ratliff said. “It’s going to continue to happen until members of the community and members of law enforcement get together and work together to stop this violence in the communities. It absolutely makes no sense that this is happening.”

He said the relationship between the two men is not known. Authorities are working to determine their causes of death.

Investigators from Michigan State Police and the Inkster Police Department are involved in the case, which is being treated as a double homicide.

“We’ll find out who did it,” Ratliff said. “We will get who did this. But we need to stop it from happening again.

“I am frustrated. I’m frustrated because this is a great community and it’s unfortunate that people lose their lives senselessly like this, and we have very little -- if any -- cooperation from witnesses or citizens who we know know things.”

You can watch Ratliff’s full briefing below.