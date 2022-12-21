Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean

A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before Christmas, and meteorologists say any slight changes could affect the severity of the storm and its particular conditions.

As of Wednesday, a winter storm warning has been issued for Southeast Michigan beginning late Thursday, Dec. 22 -- but 4Warn Meteorologist Brandon Roux says that watch is likely to be upgraded to a warning as the storm gets closer.

There are different types of advisories to watch out for when strong or severe weather is approaching that will help you know what to expect.

Learn more about them here.

Winter safety tips: How to prepare as dangerous pre-Christmas storm approaches Michigan

Officials are recommending Michigan residents take steps to prepare themselves and their homes as a pre-Christmas winter storm approaches.

The storm is expected to begin with rain on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Metro Detroit starting late Thursday and going through Saturday afternoon.

See more here.

Who would make playoffs if Detroit Lions tie with Packers (and/or Seahawks) for final wildcard spot?

Now that the Detroit Lions are firmly in the playoff race with only three weeks remaining, it’s time to start looking at some of the possible tiebreaker scenarios that could pop up.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and whoever wins the NFC South locked into the postseason, there are five teams left vying for the final two spots.

Two of those teams -- the New York Giants and Washington Commanders -- have ties on their records, making it very unlikely that they’ll end up with the same record as the Lions.

Read the report here.

14-year-old girl charged for threat that caused lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School

A 14-year-old girl has been charged for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School.

Read more here.