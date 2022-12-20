Metro Detroit weather: Brief bit of sun before a dangerous storm soon

4 Warn Weather – Good Tuesday morning! It’s cloudy and cold all over Metro Detroit no matter what time you are hitting the road or pounding the pavement. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s with a light breeze creating wind chills in the upper teens for a few hours before the sun rises over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The roads are mostly dry although a few flakes and flurries will be falling here in there in these trapped clouds. Some light snow to our west is lifting to the north and east over Lake Michigan and Northwestern Lower. We will gradually get into some limited sunshine later today and you will certainly want to soak any of it up because there isn’t much sunshine filling in the long-range forecast through this Holiday weekend and beyond.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Morning clouds and flurries are stuck over Metro Detroit, and it should stay that way until the middle afternoon. Look for our skies on this second full day of Hanukkah to go from overcast to partly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon today. Tuesday high temperatures will be highly dependent on that sunshine coming later because gradual sunshine should help our temps hit the middle 30s or slightly warmer with a light breeze S 5-10mph keeping wind chills in check. If those stubborn clouds refuse to break in time, we won’t likely see highs much warmer than freezing this afternoon across our area. Do yourself a favor once you spot that yellow orb, and give yourself a sun break to soak up some of that free Vitamin D which is good for the body, mind, and spirit. Maybe we could all use a little help in lifting our spirits around here this time of year.

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Wednesday looks to be another dry one here before a big storm and weather change comes to Metro Detroit. This storm is wreaking havoc in the Mountain West and High Plains today with dangerous wind chills of -50 degrees possible along with snow. That system moves south and east Wednesday just out of our area. Our weather will be very similar tomorrow when it comes to temperatures only. We start partly cloudy with low to middle 20s before the skies begin to fill with clouds through the late morning and afternoon. We may hit our Hump Day highs in the early afternoon in the middle 30s as skies become mostly cloudy to overcast with a light breeze ENE 5-10mph and no wet weather.

Thursday is the beginning of our changing weather. It looks dry here for the first half of the day with highs near 40 degrees making it the warmest of this Holiday week. There is a slight chance for light rain and snow around before 1-2pm as moisture moves up from the Gulf along with moisture ahead of a strong arctic front to our west. Most of the afternoon and evening will become wetter and wetter with mostly rain expected for most of Metro Detroit Thursday.

That rain will continue overnight into Friday morning and then it will switch to snow as temps begin to tumble and the winds will be cranking. Snow and blowing snow Friday with a couple of inches possible making for miserable travel weather in and out of here. The winds may be our biggest problem SW 20-30 gusting 35-55mph at times especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s too soon to tell if the wet weather and the winds will combine to cause power outages, but it will be possible later on Friday. The winds will keep whipping on Saturday too with a snowy morning before it partially dries out into the afternoon or evening. We have a decent chance for a White Christmas, Sunday, but we may pay the price to get there. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

