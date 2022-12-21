Winter Storm Watch issued for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – It’s another chilly start around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning. Happy Hump Day! A weak and dry cool front drifted over us last night and early this morning with a little bit of cloud cover and some patches of more clear sky here and there. Temps are in the lower 20s without much of a morning breeze to create or worsen wind chills. You will still want the full winter gear as you take the dog for a walk under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The nation is watching a powerful winter storm bringing wind, snow, and cold to the Plains and the far Western Great Lakes area today. That arctic air will be moving our way late tomorrow and Friday so this is the last full day to safely get everything done if you can before the storm hits Metro Detroit.

SUNRISE: 7:59 AM

We expect to get a nice balance of sun and clouds through this cool Wednesday morning before more clouds move in later today. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the low to middle 30s with light winds NW to ENE 5-12mph. Eventually our skies will become mostly cloudy to overcast late today as debris clouds ahead of this dangerous winter storm targeting Metro Detroit later tomorrow.

SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Thursday will start cloudy and mostly dry with morning temps in the upper 20s to near 30F. There is a chance for some light snow and/or a wintry mix in the early to mid afternoon but most of the moisture should move in as mainly rain Thursday after 5pm. Rain showers for most of Metro Detroit through the evening hours and early overnight which is when things will start to turn nasty and treacherous around here. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Metro Detroit starting late Thursday going all the way through Saturday afternoon. The triple threat of dangerous cold, winds capable of power outages, and considerable snow in parts of the area. Ultimately, this will get upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning and maybe even a Blizzard Warning for us Friday afternoon. Stay tuned!

The worst of the weather heading our way is Friday both in the morning and throughout the afternoon. There is an arctic cold front moving in behind some of the rain which means we could see some freezing rain or ice well before sunrise on Friday. Eventually everything everywhere is snow, heavy snow, and blowing snow but that might start on top of a thin layer of ice.

The winds will become the most dangerous component to watch because we could see gusts of 50-60mph especially Friday afternoon and evening with a forewarning about the potential for sporadic power outages. These strong winds from the west southwest will create some ferocious snow bands and squalls that will up the snow totals in certain parts of our area. Right now, the highest accumulating snows will spread across Northern Jackson and Washtenaw counties into Livingston and Northern Oakland Counties both Friday and Saturday. It’s still too early to break down snow totals due to the rainy start and the setup of those lake effect snow bands. Any way you slice it, you will travel at your own risk Friday and the first half of Saturday which means you should avoid traveling at all costs in and out of Detroit. We will be watching this storm like a hawk and continue to keep you up to speed. We can also keep you prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android