Retired hockey coach builds community rink in Oakland County

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Oakland County, Bloomfield Township, Hockey, Ice Rink

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A retired hockey coach in Oakland County has turned a project into a real labor of love.

For the last three years, he’s spent a month meticulously building an outdoor ice rink. It has everything from lights to benches, every year he makes the rink bigger than the last.

“I wanted to keep skating. It’s great exercise, aerobic exercise. My grandkids were getting into it. So I figure now they’ll have a place they can come over and play,” said Karl Daiek, owner of the community ice rink.

Daiek works on the rink all year round and said it’s all worth it.

