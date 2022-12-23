Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center due to weather conditions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the pre-Christmas snowstorm.

Whitmer made the decision Friday (Dec. 23) at 1 p.m. with the response to the hazardous conditions resulting from the state-wide winter storm.

Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.

“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe,” said Whitmer. “I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews, and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm. By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

The blizzard conditions, power outages, and dangerous driving have impacted multiple communities throughout Michigan. Michiganders are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day.