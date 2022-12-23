Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams ends early as pre-Christmas snowstorm lands in Metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams cut the season short due to the winter snowstorm that is headed for southeast Michigan.

The favorite holiday tradition was outside the pedantic wing of Beaumont Royal Oak.

The final moonbeams of the season hit the night sky Thursday (Dec. 22).

Hundreds of community members waved flashlights for all the sick kids to see as they waved back with their own lights.

Organizers canceled the final two days of the event on Dec. 23 and 24 due to inclement weather.

Lisa Muma, the co-leader of the event, said it was a difficult decision. However, the safety of the community and volunteers is their top priority.

“It has been amazing to have the event back this year,” said Muma. “We’ve had such tremendous support from the community.”

