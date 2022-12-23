40º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams ends early as pre-Christmas snowstorm lands in Metro Detroit

‘It has been amazing to have the event back this year’

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams, Southeast Michigan, Michigan, Beaumont Royal Oak, Lisa Muma, Beaumont Hospital, Beaumont Pediatric, Beaumont Children's Hospital, State, Pre-Christmas Storm, News, Storm, Winter Weather, Severe Weather, Snowstorm, Detroit Christmas Storm 2022

ROYAL OAK, Mich.Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams cut the season short due to the winter snowstorm that is headed for southeast Michigan.

The favorite holiday tradition was outside the pedantic wing of Beaumont Royal Oak.

The final moonbeams of the season hit the night sky Thursday (Dec. 22).

Hundreds of community members waved flashlights for all the sick kids to see as they waved back with their own lights.

Organizers canceled the final two days of the event on Dec. 23 and 24 due to inclement weather.

Lisa Muma, the co-leader of the event, said it was a difficult decision. However, the safety of the community and volunteers is their top priority.

“It has been amazing to have the event back this year,” said Muma. “We’ve had such tremendous support from the community.”

Read: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Royal Oak after 2-year hiatus

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter