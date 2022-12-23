Winter storm impacts SMART services in Metro Detroit

The winter storm has impacted SMART services in Metro Detroit as blowing, drifting snow, wind, and ice look to accumulate across the region.

DETROIT – The winter storm has impacted SMART services as blowing, drifting snow, wind, and ice look to accumulate in Metro Detroit

Extra precautions are being issued for Friday (Dec. 23) to make sure SMARTs staff is rested, safe, and available to carry out service throughout the snowstorm.

“SMART is committed to serving our local communities throughout the year, but especially during challenging times, and a snowstorm is one of those times,” said Dwight Ferrell, general manager of SMART. “Making sure we have the operators and essential staff available and rested is important to operate service throughout the storm.”

The priority of SMART is the safety of its operators and their customers, which is why they listed some safety tips to be mindful of throughout your travels.

Be aware of service disruptions and expect delays

Use one of the many mobility/transit apps for up-to-date real-time arrival info and rider alerts

Call Customer Care at 866-962-5515 during our hours of operation

• Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. • Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dress appropriately for weather conditions

Stand at a safe place near the bus stop

If your stop is not accessible, please stand in the closest driveway or sidewalk near your stop

Flag down your driver when the bus approaches

Board and de-board the bus using handles to avoid slipping and be patient with the bus operators

The SMART Transit Centers in Downtown Detroit and Royal Oak will be closed Friday through Monday (Dec. 26) for the Christmas holiday.