Cold temperatures, snow winding down -- what to expect on Christmas Day

4Warn Weather – The Lake Michigan lake-effect snow machine is still cranking, and one band, in particular, has persisted between M-59 and I-69 with some accumulation during the day today.

For the rest of us, it’s just flurries or inconsequential light snow. The lake-effect band should gradually dissipate overnight, with some clearing even possible toward morning across the north.

Temperatures have dropped to near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius), but will stabilize and even rise a bit overnight.

Wind, however, is still quite strong, and will blow from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph this evening, but reducing somewhat later at night.

Wind chills this evening continue between zero and -10 degrees (-18 to -23 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise was at 8:00 a.m., and today’s sunset was at 5:06 p.m.

Christmas Day should be dry as well, with any early morning breaks of sun quickly filling in with clouds, and perhaps a few flurries or light snow showers thrown in just for effect. Temperatures may actually just squeak past 20 degrees (-6 degrees Celsius). It’ll still be breezy, but not as windy as Friday and today, with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph possible. That’ll push wind chills generally between zero and 10 above (-18 to -12 degrees Celsius).

Next week is a vacation week for a lot of people, so here’s my outlook for the entire week:

Monday: Cloudy, with highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). A bit of light snow may graze the southern part of the area Monday as a compact system tracks southeastward toward us, but remains west of us and, eventually, south of us. I expect little to no accumulation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius). What a great day for skiers!

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer and becoming breezy. Highs in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday: Continued warming, but with light rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Friday: Cloudy, with some light rain showers possible. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Weekend: Next weekend looks wet, with a good chance for rain or rain showers on Saturday, and at least a chance on Sunday. At least it’ll still be mild, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)!