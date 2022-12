THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. – Santa Claus hit the slopes at Crystal Mountain ahead of this big night around the world.

This has been a tradition where jolly St. Nick straps on a pair of skis and skis with fellow Michiganders. According to the ski resort, the Thompsonville slopes received more than a foot of snow in the last 24 hours.

Santa will be hanging out at Crystal Mountain till the resort closes at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The resort is scheduled to be open on Christmas Day.