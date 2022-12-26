Innocent driver killed when man fleeing traffic stop causes crash at Dearborn intersection

Pictures from the scene of a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – An innocent driver was killed Monday morning when a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash at an intersection in Dearborn, police said.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road, which is right at the Dearborn Heights border.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding on Michigan Avenue, but the driver didn’t stop, according to authorities.

Dearborn police Cpl. Dan Bartok said the man continued east on Michigan Avenue, entered Dearborn, and crashed into another driver at the intersection with Gully Road.

The innocent driver was killed in the crash, officials said.

A van involved in a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road in Dearborn. (WDIV)

An SUV involved in a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road in Dearborn. (WDIV)

The man who caused the crash got out of his vehicle and fled on foot, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody nearby after a short foot chase, Bartok said.

Officials took the man to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Dearborn police are still investigating why the man fled from the traffic stop. K-9 units are retracing the man’s steps to make sure he didn’t discard anything while fleeing on foot.

“We are going to conduct a thorough investigation to resolve this,” Bartok said.

The intersection of Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road was shut down while authorities investigate.

The scene of a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road in Dearborn. (WDIV)

You can listen to Bartok’s full briefing below.