Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit

DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said.

The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

A 37-year-old Fort Gratiot woman was driving a Honda CR-V at a high speed in the eastbound lanes when she lost control of the SUV, authorities said.

She went off the road and struck the wall to the left of the highway, according to police. The collision caused the Honda to re-enter the freeway, slide across the lanes, run up the right embankment, and crash into a tree, officials said.

The woman was trapped by the tree and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was take to a nearby hospital in critical condition.