Buddy’s Pizza in Metro Detroit ranked among 50 best pizza places in world

DETROIT – Buddy’s Pizza, a Metro Detroit staple best known for inventing the Detroit-style pizza, is now ranked among the 50 best pizza places on the planet.

Buddy’s has long been a favorite for locals who love Detroit-style pizza, but now, a company has officially named it one of the best pizzerias in the world.

Big 7 Travel did a ranking of the top 50 pizza places globally, and Buddy’s checked in at No. 25.

“We already knew that,” said Tom Vanneste, a Buddy’s customer. “We already knew it was.”

Pizza lovers in Metro Detroit said the recognition for the iconic brand is long overdue.

“I’m glad they made it in Detroit, and you know, everything that’s the best in the word comes from Detroit,” said Dontae Cook, a Buddy’s customer.

“I’m proud that I’m from Detroit, and so is Buddy’s,” Vanneste said. “It’s been around for a long time, and the quality just stayed the same or got better.”

Buddy’s was founded in 1946 by Detroit native Gus Gurrera. The signature Detroit-style pizza is baked in steel pans borrowed from local automotive plants.

It’s been 76 years, and Buddy’s is still going strong.

“You do the hand-stretched dough, you have dough guys who know the recipe, and then the people who make it and everyone else who makes it happen,” said Nigel Markwart, the general manager of Buddy’s in Downtown Detroit. “If we didn’t have those people making the dough, cutting the ingredients, making sure it’s fresh, then we wouldn’t be here.”

“The Detroiter” is the restaurant’s top-selling pizza. Now, this global ranking will put the city squarely on the culinary map.

“I like the crust,” Cook said. “It’s buttery, flavory, and they give it to you how you want it. ... Everybody needs to check Buddy’s out. If you haven’t, you’ve got to check them out.”

The first Buddy’s location opened at 6 Mile Road and Conant Street in Detroit. That restaurant helped create one of the best pizzas in the world.

