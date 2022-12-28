Macomb County gun dealer imports devices that convert firearms into machine guns from Russia

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A licensed gun salesman in Macomb County is accused of importing devices that convert standard firearms into machine guns from a Russian website.

Chase Farmer, 23, of St. Clair Shores, is the owner of Shall Not Be Infringed, LLC, which is based in Clinton Township. He was licensed to sell guns, but not to import them, federal officials said.

United States Attorney Dawn Ison said from November 2020 to March 2021, Farmer illegally imported Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears using a Russian website.

Glock conversion devices and auto sears are used to convert standard firearms into machine guns. The owners of the converted guns can fire multiple rounds at once.

Officials said Farmer tried to hide his purchases from authorities by making the orders under an alias and falsifying the details in his PayPal payments to Russia.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives detected the purchases and found evidence of Farmer’s crimes, they said.

Farmer is charged in an indictment with illegally importing Glock conversion devices and failing to keep proper records.

He could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.