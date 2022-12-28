33º

Local News

Morning 4: University of Michigan in Ann Arbor listed among hardest US colleges to get into -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Dec. 28, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

10/10/17 Students around University of Michigan's campus for the Smoke Free Campus campaign: Angell Hall. (Austin Thomason, Michigan Photography)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

University of Michigan among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has been named one of the hardest colleges to get into in America for 2023.

Learn more here.

Man just out of prison posts Instagram photos of gun, chats about drunk crash in Detroit, feds say

A man who was just released from prison last year is facing a new charge after he posted public pictures of a gun on his Instagram account and chatted about being drunk during a crash in Detroit, officials said.

Trevon Mathis, 23, is facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint that was filed Dec. 8 and unsealed later in the month.

Read the report here.

‘Worst Christmas present’: Fire leaves family homeless in Chesterfield Township

A devastating fire in Chesterfield Township the day after Christmas now leaves a Macomb County family in shambles.

See the report here.

Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence

Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor, reminding a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020.

Barry Croft Jr. was due in federal court Wednesday, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states.

Read more here.

Weather: Expect rain, above average temps in Metro Detroit to end 2022, ring in 2023

