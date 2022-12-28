Police searching for woman who was abducted Christmas night on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was abducted on Christmas night in Detroit and police are trying to find both the suspect and the victim.

The incident took place in an alley around 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

According to Detroit police, they are investigating the incident and who was involved.

A man in a white van marked “lakeside budget”, which is a company in Sterling Heights, pulled up to a woman in the alley, slamming her against the van -- according to the surveillance video of the situation.

In the video it appears that the woman knows of the man as she yelled at him saying “Quentin, I can’t fit. I can’t fit.”

Also to note, the woman in the video is not wearing a coat and the man has a winter hat on and a gold jacket with a No. 1 on the back.

Police are working to figure out who were involved and to pinpoint which alley this situation took place in.