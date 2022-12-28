Water line break causes flooding at Kroger store in Monroe County

A Kroger store in Monroe County floods Dec. 27, 2022, when a water line breaks. Images and videos courtesy of the Dundee Police Department.

DUNDEE, Mich. – A Kroger store in Monroe County closed Tuesday after a water line break caused flooding inside the building.

Dundee police shared videos Tuesday, Dec. 27, of flooding at a Kroger store in the village of Dundee. Water can be seen falling from above at a quick rate, filling the area between the the doors to the parking lot and the doors to the store, where shopping carts are often lined up.

Watch the flooding in the Dundee police’s Facebook video below. More videos and images were posted in the comments section.

Officials said that police, fire and water departments were at the scene Tuesday to address the issue. The store was evacuated and is in the process of getting cleaned.

The Kroger store -- on East Monroe Street between Oak Street and Dixon Road -- has temporarily closed while crews are cleaning up.

More: Local news