Man’s body found after fire ravages home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person died early Thursday morning in a fire that engulfed a home on Detroit’s west side.

Authorities confirmed late Thursday morning that one body was found inside a home that caught fire on Florida Street, near Central Avenue and the I-94 service drive. The deceased person was identified as a man, officials said, though no other identifying information has been shared at this time.

When fire crews arrived to the scene on Dec. 29, the house was completely taken over by the blaze, with flames reportedly coming out of the roof and the windows. Firefighters were forced to exit the home when the structure started to collapse.

The fire was successfully extinguished. As of early Thursday afternoon, crews were still digging through the rubble in search of any other people who may have been hurt in the fire.

According to Detroit police, three people lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Note: Authorities incorrectly reported Thursday morning that two bodies had been recovered from the home. They later said that only one person appears to have been killed in the fire. The story has been updated to reflect this.

