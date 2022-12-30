Charity hockey game benefits foundation honoring Oxford school shooting victim Tate Myre

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Tate Myre was a standout athlete.

He wore #42 for the Oxford Wildcats football team and was also known for his strong work ethic.

He was one of four students killed in the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School.

His family started the 42 Strong Foundation to provide peer-to-peer mentoring. The foundation pairs older students with those getting ready to transition into high school.

“We’ll have a seventh grader paired with a tenth grader and that tenth grader is trying to be a friend, give them some advice on what they went through,” Myre’s brother Trent said.

The foundation also does outings for the kids and hosts special speakers.

The Fraser Wolverines Hockey Team and Skate Pros approached the Myre’s about starting an annual charity hockey game to support the foundation. Thursday night marked the first of what they hope will become an annual game.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard dropped the puck to start the game.

“I feel like they’re part of my family, all of them every person who was in that school we are bound together forever,” Bouchard said.

The sheriff brought a special guest, the department’s original comfort dog Deputy Max. The Cavalier King Charles spaniel was loved on something fierce by the crowd.

If you were unable to attend the game but would still like to support the 42 Strong Foundation they’re selling a limited edition hockey jersey with all the proceeds going to the kids who take part in the program.

You can find it by clicking here.