Detroit moratorium on water shut offs ends on Dec. 31: Here’s how to find help paying your bill

DETROIT – Homeowners in Detroit who are behind on their water bill will soon face the possibility of their water being shut off as a COVID-era moratorium expires in the new year.

There are approximately 60,000 Detroit water customers behind on their water bill. The city has a couple options to help those homeowners tackle their bill without having to pay it all at once.

DWSD Director Gary Brown said the goal of lifting the moratorium isn’t to harm Detroit residents.

“DWSD is not collecting approximately $40 million a year and when we don’t collect that bad debt, we have to pass it into the rates next year. And you’re simply hurting the very people that you’re trying to help,” Brown said.

DWSD Lifeline Plan

One option is the DWSD Lifeline Plan.

The Lifeline Plan is an income-based water affordability program. It provides eligible Detroit residents up to 4,500 gallons of water every month at a fixed rate based on their household income. Any water used above that amount will increase the bill. According to Detroit, this plan erases past debt for good.

The DWSD Lifeline Plan’s three tiers:

If you are at or below 135% of the federal poverty level – You pay $18 a month for water, sewer, and drainage services;

If you are above 135% of the federal poverty level and at or below 150% of the federal poverty level – You pay $43 a month for your total DWSD bill; or

If you are above 150% of the federal poverty level and at or below 200% of the federal poverty level – You pay $56 a month for your total DWSD bill.

Click here to learn more about the DWSD Lifeline Plan.

DWSD 10/30/50 Payment Plan

Another option is the 10/30/50 plan.

This plan was created to help Detroit residents and businesses who have had difficulty in paying past-due water and sewerage bills. There are no income restrictions to qualify.

Eligibility requirements to enroll:

The account must be in the resident’s or business’s name;

Customer makes a down payment of 10%, 30% or 50% of the past due balance:

Percentage is based on the number of payment plans the customer entered in the last 18 months; first time is 10%, second time 30%, third time or more 50%;

The balance of the past due amount is equally spread over a 6-24 month period which the customer pays in addition to the normal monthly bill (months are determined by the balance owed); and

All payments must be made in full and on time to stay in the plan.

You can apply for the DWSD 10/30/50 Plan online through the Customer Service Portal or call DWSD at 313-267-8000. If you are not registered on the Customer Service Portal, watch this video to learn how to register. If your name is not on your account, please call 313-267-8000.

You can click here to learn more about the 10/30/50 plan or explore other options.

Other options to help pay your bill