Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news

A man is accused of firing shots at creating silencers at this Port Huron home in March 2022.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says

Police said they found 20 guns and four homemade silencers inside the home of a Port Huron man who had drunkenly fired shots through his own basement window and into his neighbor’s siding.

A criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 accuses Richard William Greer, 49, of receiving or possessing a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act, receiving or possessing an unregistered firearm, and making a firearm in violation of the NFA.

30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight

A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight.

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

‘You’ve got to deliver’: Democrats take charge in Michigan

aDemocrats will be in charge of Michigan’s state government for the first time in nearly 40 years come January, raising progressive hopes of undoing decades of Republican-backed measures and advancing an agenda that includes restrictions on guns and help for the working poor.

With control of the state House and Senate and the governor’s office, Democrats also will face a test of whether their party can deliver on years of promises in a swing state where they must appeal to more than just their base.

