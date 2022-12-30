Passenger killed when pickup truck slides off icy road, rolls into ditch in St. Clair County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The passenger of a pickup truck was killed early Friday morning when the driver lost control on an icy road and rolled into a ditch in St. Clair County.

The crash happened at 5:16 a.m. Friday (Dec. 30) in the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township.

Officials said a 1998 RAM 2500 pickup truck was heading north on Norman Road when the icy road caused the driver to lose control. The truck rolled onto its side in the ditch next to the road, authorities said.

Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash, officials said.

The driver, a 43-year-old Kimball Township man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. His passenger, a 47-year-old Harrison man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Clair County officials continue to investigate.