Star Studio in Ypsilanti raises money to cover repairs, losses after break in

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Security footage captured a thief smashing their way into a Ypsilanti hair salon.

Star Studio salon posted the video with a GoFundMe page raising money for the loss.

The owner, Angel Vanas, said the suspect busted through the backdoor and stole $1,200 from the cash drawer.

“We lost the money from the cash drawer . . . we were fully booked that day so my stylists lost out at $100 an hour while we were closed for hours trying to get everything repaired,” Vanas said.

Setting the fundraiser goal at $6,000, Vanas said the money raised will also go towards covering the window and door repairs. She said the salon’s insurance policy did not cover those repairs.

They were halfway to the goal in less than 24 hours. Vanas is grateful for the community’s support.

“We are close knit here,” she said. “We all know each other, we all love each other, we all take care of each other, so when something like this happens in our community we come together.”

